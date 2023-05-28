Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 21.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %

KFFB stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.