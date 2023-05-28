Short Interest in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Drops By 21.8%

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Pentair Trading Up 0.8 %

Pentair stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.