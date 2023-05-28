Short Interest in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Decreases By 16.8%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE CLX opened at $159.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

