Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Rises By 24.5%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
IGD stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $5.91.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
