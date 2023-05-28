Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Rises By 24.5%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGD stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 483,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 138,107 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,855,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,494 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,586,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 170,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 308,242 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

