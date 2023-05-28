Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $128.82.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $3,373,358. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

