SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $19,681,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $15,486,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 337.1% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 213,473 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

