Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.3% in the third quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. now owns 840,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 176,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $12.25 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

