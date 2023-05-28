Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.88 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
