SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

