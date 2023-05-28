SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 224.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $164.24.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

