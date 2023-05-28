S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.