Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $58,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Standex International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Standex International by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,417. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

