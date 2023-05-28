Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

