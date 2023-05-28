StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of ATTO opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

