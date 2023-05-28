StockNews.com Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $287.57 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Dillard’s Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $14,508,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 187.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.