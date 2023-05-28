StockNews.com Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
DDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
NYSE:DDS opened at $287.57 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89.
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
