StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Articles

