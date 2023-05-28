StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

