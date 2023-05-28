StockNews.com Upgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to “Strong-Buy”

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 643,843 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,986,000 after purchasing an additional 200,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

