StockNews.com Upgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to “Strong-Buy”

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
