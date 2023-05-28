StockNews.com Upgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to “Buy”

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCMT stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $132.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies



RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

