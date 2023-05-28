StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNEX opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $106.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,387,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,696 shares in the company, valued at $16,387,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $796,530. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

