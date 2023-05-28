Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

