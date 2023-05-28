Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

TARO opened at $29.39 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

