Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Telesat Trading Down 1.3 %

Telesat stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telesat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telesat by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,005,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Telesat by 16,038.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after buying an additional 18,098,362 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Telesat by 3.3% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,783,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 56,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telesat by 9.7% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

