Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

