The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after buying an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after buying an additional 1,618,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

