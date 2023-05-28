The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 526,109 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.