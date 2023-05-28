The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,221,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

