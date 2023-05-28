The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BATRK opened at $36.93 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $678,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

