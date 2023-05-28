The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.8 %
BATRK opened at $36.93 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.90.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $678,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
