The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $59,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after purchasing an additional 947,269 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

New York Times Trading Up 0.2 %

NYT opened at $35.92 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.