Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Financial Contrast

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -557.41% -174.99% -123.91% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 1.77 -$10.10 million ($0.93) -0.12 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 29.01 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Tivic Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

