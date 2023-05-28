Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOL opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.14. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $773,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

