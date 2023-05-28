Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Trupanion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,100,832.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,100,832.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,176,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

