UBS Group AG Has $5.40 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of AEIS opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.