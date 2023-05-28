United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

