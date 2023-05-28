United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

