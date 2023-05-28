United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
