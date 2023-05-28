Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of UNIT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

