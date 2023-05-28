Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Unity Software by 403.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after buying an additional 1,506,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 52.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after buying an additional 1,363,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares in the company, valued at $165,417,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,855 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

U opened at $27.65 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

