Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Univest Financial worth $57,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other news, Director Martin P. Connor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univest Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.