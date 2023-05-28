Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $447.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

