Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Performance
Shares of Value Line stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $447.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
