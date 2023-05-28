Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

