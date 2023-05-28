Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.01 on Friday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

