Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.