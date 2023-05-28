Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Veritex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veritex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,520 shares of company stock worth $251,636. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $940.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

