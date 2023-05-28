Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

