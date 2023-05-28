Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,460,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 236,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,589.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $31.07 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

