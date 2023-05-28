Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,981 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.