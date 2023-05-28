Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,054 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NWSA stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

