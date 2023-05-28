Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 82,271 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 398.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 930.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 262,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 237,325 shares during the period.

BankUnited stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

