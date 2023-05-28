Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of UDR by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

