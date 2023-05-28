Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Stephens raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

Freshpet Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.80 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.